IMD issues 4-day light to heavy rainfall warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a four-day rainfall warning for Telangana from August 29 to September 1. The weather forecast came on a day when parts of the capital city and state witnessed sporadic or intermittent rainfall.

The low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha – north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 4.5 km above sea level persists. “It is expected to move west- north-westwards across west and central India during next 4 days,” the IMD said.

Due to the low-pressure situation, light to moderate Rain or thundershowers are expected at many places in Telangana. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next two days.

For the next 48 hours on August 30 and August 31, light to moderate to heavy rain is expected over except Wanaparthy, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts and very light to light rain is expected in all over the state.

In a separate bulletin, TSDPS said that Sirpur U in Kumuram Bheem district recorded a maximum of 110.4 mm rainfall a day earlier on Saturday as against the state average of 7.7 mm. Moderate rainfall between 15.6 to 64.4 mm received at few places all over the state except Kamareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts. Besides light rainfall between 2.5-15.5mm received at many places all over the state.

During the last 24 hours in GHMC, highest rainfall of 41.5 mm was recorded at Trimulgherry (circle no 27, Alwal), and the highest maximum temperature of 31.9 degree celsius was recorded at Monda Market (circle no 30, Begumpet). The lowest minimum temperature of 21.9 degree celsius recorded was at Shapur Nagar (circle no 25, Qutubullapur).

Meanwhile, several other states in the country have been receiving heavy downpours for the last two days as well.