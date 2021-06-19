IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a thunderstorm warning for Telangana till June 23. The department warned that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in the state.

In its weekly bulletin, IMD said that heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts of Telangana.

In a separate bulletin, Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that Peddemul in Vikarabad district recorded a maximum of 25.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday, as against the state average of 1.0 mm.

Moderate rainfall between 15.6 to 64.4 mm was received at few places in Vikarabad district, TSDPS said.

Besides, several districts including Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Mulugu districts received light rainfall ranging from 2.4 to 15.5 mm.

During the last 24 hours in the GHMC area, highest rainfall of 5.7 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu (Circle

No. 22, Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu), highest maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius recorded at Narayanaguda (Circle No. 16, Amberpet) and lowest minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celcius recorded at Central University (Circle No. 22, Ramachandrapuram & Patancheruvu).

It also predicted light to moderate rain/thunderstorms at isolated places for next three days in the GHMC area and across the state till June 22.

