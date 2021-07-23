IMD issues orange alert for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Hyderabad. The department also issued red alert for other district of Telangana.

A bulletin issued by IMD predicted that the city will witness moderate to heavy rainfall along with gusty winds.

Due to continuous rainfall in the Hyderabad, the maximum temperature in the city has fallen down to 23.6 degree Celsius which is 7.3 degree Celsius less than the normal.

Two gates of Osmansagar lifted

For the first time in a decade, two gates of Osmansagar have been lifted after water level in the reservoir reached 1784.9 feet. The full tank level of the reservoir is 1790 feet.

Meanwhile, the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with the help of police rescued the residents of the low-lying areas like Musi watershed Basti, Chaderghat, Shankar Nagar, Rasoolpura, Musarambagh, and on Moosi stretch.

16 districts affected by floods

Due to excess rainfall in the state, as many as 16 districts have been affected by floods. People living in low-lying areas are facing a lot of difficulties.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams on Thursday evacuated around 100 people who were stranded in the floods in Nirmal district.

In wake of heavy rainfall, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to be on high alert. He asked them to ensure that people living in low lying areas do not face any hardships.