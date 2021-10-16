IMD issues red alert for three districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department has issued a red alert for three districts of Telangana as heavy rains continue to lash the state.

The alert has been issued for the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem.

According to a notification issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next few days. The state is expected to witness light to moderate rains with thundershowers at many places and heavy rains at isolated places for the next two days.

The TSDPS has forecast heavy rainfall in Telangana under the influence of a low pressure being formed over the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining s West-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move initially west-north-westwards and north-north-westwards towards west Uttar Pradesh thereafter.

On Saturday, the state and city will witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers at many places and heavy rains at isolated places. On October 17, the state will witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers at many places and heavy rains at isolated places, whereas the city will witness light to moderate rain with thundershowers at a few places only.

Similarly on October 18, Telangana is expected to witness moderate rain with thundershowers at isolated places. Hyderabad city will mainly remain dry, said the TSDPS forecast.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 101.1 mm at Bhadradri Kothagudem and the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius at Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Sangareddy.