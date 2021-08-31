IMD issues weather forecast for Hyderabad, rains to reduce

Hyderabad records up to 68.3 mm rainfall on Monday afternoon
Hyderabad: The weather forecast for the city issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next one week comes with a breath of fresh air, quite literally.

IMD has remarked that for the next four days, i.e. until September 4, the city is likely to witness no more than one or two spells of rain with a slight chance of thundershowers which comes as a relief considering the onslaught of rains the city has had to deal with over the last week.

However, the city will witness thundershowers and lightning on September 5 and 6.

The minimum temperature for this time period is 22 degrees while the maximum temperature will be no more than 30 degrees.

