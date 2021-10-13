IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala in next five days

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 13th October 2021 11:19 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Under the influence of cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala for the next five days said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

There are chances to get very heavy rain in some districts up to 20 cm, he said.

Santhosh said that there are chances for strong wind and rough sea. “Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days.”

Earlier on October 9, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13.

