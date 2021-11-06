Immigration firm to pay Rs 1.1 lakh to consumer who refused service

Hyderabad: A city-based consumer forum on Friday directed an immigration firm to pay Rs 1.1 lakh to a customer who had refused services.

It is said that a customer named, Liyaqath Baig paid Rs 69, 620 to Kansas overseas careers, in order to initiate the immigration process for Canada, on July 26, 2017. However, Baig had a change of plans due to ill health as he decide not to pursue the immigration process. He then asked the firm to refund the amount paid. Alleging that the immigration firm had failed to refund the money, Baig filed a complaint seeking compensation from the firm.

In its defence, Kansas overseas careers said that it was ready to provide the immigration services to the plaintiff as per its terms and conditions. The firm argued that, once the agreement is signed by the customer they cannot withdraw from it. According to a report by the Times of India, the defendant claimed that it had explained all its terms and conditions to the complainant during the introduction call before initiating the process.

However, during the trial the bench inferred that the terms and conditions of the agreement were unclear, it went on to say that the complaint was not given a clear explanation of the process, and was forced to sign the documents.