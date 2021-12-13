Immoral dance in pub, 44 arrested including 9 female dancers

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force team of Hyderabad City police raided a pub at Begumpet on Friday and arrested 9 female dancers and 35 others including the owners of the pub.

It is being said that Immoral activities were taking place in “Club Tollywood” where two special rooms were kept for the male customers to enjoy these vulgar dances in privacy.

Those arrested by the police include the pub owners Venugopal,43, and Sai Bhardwaj, 30, as well as 32 customers. The police also arrested the 9 female dancers. The pub manager Ramu is said to be absconding.

The Pub was known as Lisbon pub formerly which has been renamed as “Club Tollywood” recently.

The raiding task force has handed over the arrested persons to Panjagutta police for action.