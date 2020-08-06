Immunity boosting rotis and hot brews to fight Covid

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday launched eight startup-developed products to help in the fight against coronavirus.

“These technologies and products add to the list of earlier products launched and developed by the startups at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC). This shows that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust innovation ecosystem present here,” said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

These products have been developed by various startups at BBC, an initiative of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S & T, Government of Karnataka.

Padma Vitals+, Malli’s Cordytea, CD4 Shield, BemaRoti, Immune booster daily drops, VegPhal, Water Sanitiser and Anti-Microbial HVAC module are the eight products that have been launched.

Padma Vitals+ is a centralized monitoring system for ECG, respiration, SpO2 and body temperature. It can measure the vitals continuously and send information through telemetry.

This device helps in contactless monitoring of Covid patients and has been validated by Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Malli’s Cordytea is an immunity boosting tea prepared with mushroom cordyceps, and is known to have anti-viral properties. It helps in boosting immunity levels and has been approved by the FSSAI.

CD4 Shield is a chewable tablet containing curcumin and vitamin B12. Both ingredients are known to fight inflammation and infection.

“The product (CD4 Shield) ensures activation of innate immunity by activating CD4+, CD8+ and IFN1 to virus specific effect and has immunomodulatory properties. It also reduces cytokine storm in response to viral infection,” said the official.

BeamRoti is an immunity boosting chapati (Indian bread), laced with herbs recommended by the Ayush ministry.

“The chapatis are easy to store with good shelf life and a Patent application has also been filed,” he said.

Immune booster daily drops boost immunity, possessing a mixture of Ayush ministry recommended herbs.

“The ingredients have been prepared using supercritical fluid extraction technology to ensure that an optimum concentration of herbal extract reaches the body by mixing just one drop of the product in a glass of hot water,” the official said.

VegPhal is a fruit and vegetable sanitiser. It is made using edible ingredients effective against microbes and removal of pesticides. It is both chlorine and alcohol free.

Water sanitizer – Kitchen Tap is a miniature version of an ultraviolet purifier that can be attached to a water tap to kill microbes and viruses such as phages.

Anti-microbial HVAC module can be fitted to a HVAC system to ensure circulated air is sanitized.

“This is especially useful during Covid times as many enclosed, air-conditioned spaces may be contaminated. Based on UV-silver titanium dioxide technology, the product is patented and has been validated,” he said.

Professor K. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific advisor to the Prime Minister said that the development of products at bio-incubators such as BBC is a positive step in the direction of AtmaNirbhar Bharat – a clarion call given by Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, BBC has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore (IIM-B) to scale up the startup products and also find venture capital.

Source: IANS

