Impact of Bala’s move to Rangers on younsters will be huge, says Ashalata

New Delhi, Nov 13 : Talismanic Indian women’s national team forward Bala Devi, earlier this year, became the first female from the country to sign a professional contract with a European club as she signed for Rangers Women’s FC, who play in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

According to national team skipper Ashalata Devi, the move will ‘inspire’ the young generation of women footballers in India and have a ‘huge impact’.

“Bala di playing for Rangers is a very big opportunity as it shows us the way to play abroad and for the next generation too. I hope the young generation gets inspired by her and Aditi (Chauhan), and think that they can also earn opportunities with foreign clubs like her,” said Ashalata in a live chat with AIFF TV.

“Everyone has a dream to play for a top club and so, everyone will work hard and give their full dedication to the game. The effect will be huge on the youngsters in the near future,” she added.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who was nominated for the AFC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2019 after a string of excellent performances, also spoke about her ambitions to play abroad as well, but stressed that her focus is on the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, with India set to host the mega-event in two years’ time.

“Every player wants to play for a professional club abroad but as we know, India is hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 and I want to be focused completely on that for the time being. If I get the opportunity to play overseas, then I will surely go and play but my focus is now on the AFC Asian Cup,” asserted Ashalata.

With the team consisting of a number of young players at its core, Ashalata stated that she wants to pass on all her experience to her juniors and ensure that the adaptation process is seamless.

“My country and the national team is always my first focus. So, I want to share my experiences first with all my juniors and I don’t want to see those who eventually come in the struggle, since the adaptation process takes time. Once I think that I have contributed all I can for my country, then I will quit the game,” she said.

