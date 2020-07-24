Impact of coronavirus: School children sell flowers to pay fees

Coimbatore [TN]: Coronavirus pandemic has not only claimed the lives of lakhs of people across the world but also left millions jobless.

Daily wagers

Daily wagers is the most affected section of the community as on the one hand, their small savings become zero during the lockdown, on the other hand, they are left with no source of income even after the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Siblings forced to sell flowers with their father in TN to pay school fees pic.twitter.com/ryF4THaqnr — The News Minute (@thenewsminute) July 24, 2020

In one such case, a man who used to sell pineapple and snacks on trains forced to sell flowers on the street.

His daughter, Zoya, aged 6 years and son, Tanveer, aged 7 years are also helping him. They were seen selling flowers to passersby on the streets of Marudhamalia in Coimbatore.

Kids help father to arrange school fees

The kids hold white flowers to catch the attention of passersby. They are helping their father, Shabbir in order to arrange the school fees.

Talking to media, Shabbir said that after the end of coronavirus pandemic, schools will reopen and he has to pay fees.

He further said that he feels bad in bringing children to sell flowers. However, he has no other option.