Impact of COVID-19: Applications for death certificates rise

Hyderabad: For the past four months, there has been a rise in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

Due to the rise in deaths, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is witnessing a rise in the number of applications for death certificates. In the past four months, death certificate applications have risen by more than three times.

Earlier, around 130-160 death certificate applications were registered on a day but after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 400 applications are being registered.

According to the sources, Gandhi hospital and other government hospitals have seen the highest number of death certificates issued. The officials have said that many deaths have occurred due to COVID-19.