Impact of COVID-19: Pandit reads marriage mantras sitting inside car

Hyderabad: According to Hindu traditions a bride and a groom sit beside each other when their marriage is solemnized. In their presence, a Pandit who is also known as a Purohit reads the marriage mantras to bond them as a husband and wife.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are not following the traditional customs and new practices are being taken up in order to protect themselves from the disease.

Just like this, a unique incident took place in the Siddipet district of Telangana. In a marriage ceremony, a pandit read the marriage mantras from inside a car.

In order to save himself from COVID-19 and to follow the guidelines, the pandit instead of reading the marriage mantras on the big stage which was decorated for the wedding ceremony in the function hall chose to read mantras on a mic by sitting inside the car which was parked outside the function hall.

There are also instances where marriage is solemnized through a video call in which the pandit reads the mantras online.