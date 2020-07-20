Impact of COVID: Jobless women turn to surrogacy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Some of the women who are left jobless due to coronavirus pandemic are turning to surrogacy in Hyderabad.

As per the reports, women in the age group of 25-35 years are walking into infertility clinics either to donate eggs or become surrogate mothers.

Liabilities pushing women to surrogacy in Hyderabad

EMIs, dependent parents and other liabilities are forcing them to take such decisions.

The reports also claimed that a surrogate mother gets Rs. 5 lakh per child. Apart from it, prospective parents also bear cost of medicine and food of the surrogate mother.

Egg donors get Rs. 75,000-1,00,000 per donation.

A 25-year-old woman who had landed in the city to join hotel in Hyderabad decided to become surrogate mother as her parents are dependent on her.

Another 30-year-old woman decided to earn money by helping childless parents. She took this decision due to bank loans and other liabilities. Her husband is getting less salary due to coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors’ confirmation

Doctors also confirmed that after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, many educated women are turning to surrogacy in Hyderabad to earn money.

Coronavirus has not only claimed lives of lakhs of people worldwide but also left millions of people unemployed.

Emphasizing the need for resumption of economic activities, many experts said that if it is not done, millions of people will be pushed into severe unemployment and starvation.