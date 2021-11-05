Impact of petrol, diesel rates on edible oil prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the rise in the petrol and diesel rates for the past few months, the prices of commodities including edible oil have increased significantly in Hyderabad.

The prices of essential commodities have increased between Rs. 10 and Rs. 50 from September 2020 and September 2021, TOI reported.

Most of the residents of Hyderabad have changed the brand of edible oil as they cannot afford it due to the rise in its prices.

From September 2020 to September 2021, the price of red gram per kilogram has increased from Rs. 97 to Rs. 109.

In the same period, the prices of groundnut oil and palm oil have increased by Rs 18 and Rs. Rs. 35 respectively.

Similarly, the price of Sunflower oil has increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 154 in the same period.

Edible oil Prices in September 2020 Prices in September 2021 Groundnut oil Rs. 97 Rs. 109 Palm oil Rs. 92 Rs. 127 Sunflower oil Rs. 100 Rs. 154

The prices of edible oil in Hyderabad hiked due to an increase in rates of petrol and diesel in the city.

For the past few months, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad have increased significantly.

Recently, the central government has reduced the excise duty on fuel. However, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad are still high.

On November 5, the prices of petrol and diesel in the city are Rs. 108.20 and Rs. 94.62 per litre.