Impact of petrol, diesel rates on edible oil prices in Hyderabad

By Sameer|   Published: 5th November 2021 2:42 pm IST
Centre to hold meet with states over soaring edible oil prices
Edible Oil (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Due to the rise in the petrol and diesel rates for the past few months, the prices of commodities including edible oil have increased significantly in Hyderabad.

The prices of essential commodities have increased between Rs. 10 and Rs. 50 from September 2020 and September 2021, TOI reported.

Most of the residents of Hyderabad have changed the brand of edible oil as they cannot afford it due to the rise in its prices.

MS Education Academy

From September 2020 to September 2021, the price of red gram per kilogram has increased from Rs. 97 to Rs. 109.

In the same period, the prices of groundnut oil and palm oil have increased by Rs 18 and Rs. Rs. 35 respectively.

Similarly, the price of Sunflower oil has increased from Rs. 100 to Rs. 154 in the same period.

Edible oilPrices in September 2020Prices in September 2021
Groundnut oilRs. 97Rs. 109
Palm oilRs. 92Rs. 127
Sunflower oilRs. 100Rs. 154

The prices of edible oil in Hyderabad hiked due to an increase in rates of petrol and diesel in the city.

Also Read
Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad fall sharply

Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad

For the past few months, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad have increased significantly.

Recently, the central government has reduced the excise duty on fuel. However, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad are still high.

On November 5, the prices of petrol and diesel in the city are Rs. 108.20 and Rs. 94.62 per litre.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button