IMPAR condemns killings in France

New Delhi: Indian Muslims for Progress and Reforms (IMPAR), apex body of more than 10,000 prominent Muslims of India and Indian origin worldwide, on Thursday condemned in strongest and unequivocal terms the beheading of a French school teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 for showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed, saying it was most tragic and barbaric act which has no place in a civilized world. IMPAR also expressed deep anguish and shock over yesterday’s incident in which three people have died in a knife attack at a church in Nice in France today.

“Guilty doesn’t deserve slightest of mercy. IMPAR appeals to the international community and specially to the Muslim countries to kindly denounce this mindless act. No one can perform gruesome and inhuman acts in the name of religion. There were hundred of occasions when Prophet Muhammad dealing similar cases would show mercy and compassion,” IMPAR said in a statement issued by its president Dr M J Khan.

It also appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron, to ensure safety and security of the Muslim minorities living all over France. ”We urge Mr President, France is a proud old secular democratic and social Republic where Muslim community has been living peacefully and contributing significantly in nation building for hundreds of years. Unfortunately, in recent past incidents of such crimes have increased disturbing secular fabric damaging the image and perception of France in international fora.

The international community in general and Muslim countries in particular must condemn such incidents and stay united for the message of solidarity. Across the world for the collective Muslim psyche of over a billion there is no bigger trauma than insult to prophet Mohammad. However Prophet himself would neverallow any violence in his lifetime for so called ‘’acts of blasphemy”, the statement said.

“What moral authority and religious sanctions such criminal and cowards have when they resort to such heinous acts of crime? “, IMPAR said.

IMPAR further said that it expected the French Government to formulate a new law or to prosecute as per the prevailing provisions of law such persons as are found guilty of insulting religious sentiments of any community. Violence and hate are the biggest obstacle in the accomplishment of global peace and they should find no place in today’s civilized world, Dr Khan said.

About IMPAR

Promoted by 10000 plus prominent and progressive Muslims of India and Indian origin worldwide from different walks of life, IMPAR is a global forum which aims to work in making a meaningful difference to the community’s engagement with the society and the world. The Forum is comprised of eminent persons from politics, bureaucracy, corporate, business, academia, science, economy, journalism, policy making, arts and culture and philanthropy etc. As the apex think tank and global coordination body, IMPAR is mobilizing the voice of progressive and modern Muslims to collectively express their constructive views to the society andthe world.

Ms. Shaista Fatima

Lead-Media and Communication, IMPAR

shaista.fatima@impar.in