IMPAR welcomes Shahi Imam’s decision to keep Jama Masjid closed

New Delhi: IMPAR welcomes Shahi Imam Syed Ahmad Bukhari’s decision of keeping the historic Jama Masjid closed for Namaz till 30th June 2020. The historic decision to close Masjid for Namaz has been taken in view of the critical conditions created by the Covid-19 surge in Delhi. This decision was taken after consulting various Islamic scholars and public intellectuals.

Saving lives during pandemic

The Shahi Imam placed priority on saving lives during the pandemic and categorically stated that the decision of closing the mosque does not clash with sharia. A select few people shall perform the daily five times Namaz in the mosque while for other worshippers the mosque will remain closed. The development comes after the Shahi Imam’s Secretary Amanullah Khan’s death due to COVID 19 infection at the Safdar Jung Hospital on Tuesday night.

He also appealed the other smaller mosques to take a careful decision whether to remain opened or not. IMPAR appreciates the far-sightedness and wisdom shown by Shahi Imam Sayed Ahmad Bukhari in this regard.

IMPAR urges Muslim religious leaders to make similar call

IMPAR urges the Muslim religious leaders to make a similar call in view of the growing numbers of COVID cases.

IMPAR appeals to Muslim community to help in prevention of spread of Corona Virus disease. IMPAR appeals them to pray from home till the conditions improve and the inection is controlled.

Quran 5:32 ordains Muslims that if anyone saves a life it would be as if he has saved the life of the whole humanity.

