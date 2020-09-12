Impeachment proceedings begin against Peruvian Prez

Lima, Sep 12 : Impeachment proceedings have started against Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra, who is accused of misusing public funds and trying to cover it up, the media reported on Saturday.

The proceedings began on Friday after the country’s Congress backed the move in a 65-36 vote, reports the BBC.

Lawmakers are expected to debate next week whether the 57-year-old President, who has denied any wrongdoing and accused Congress of a political coup, should be removed for “moral incapacity”.

Friday’s development came after the head of Congress, Manuel Merino, was given leaked audio recordings in which Vizcarra appears to discuss ways of covering up the alleged misuse of public funds.

The recordings are of conversations between Vizcarra and government aides.

