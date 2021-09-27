Implement Dalit Bandu Scheme across the state: Bandi Sanjay to KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state president and Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday criticized Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao (KCR) for “deceiving” Dalits in the state. In an open letter to KCR, Sanjay accused KCR of cheating SCs by not giving any seat to people from the Mala community among Dalits.

In his letter to KCR on Monday, he demanded the chief minister to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme across Telangana, and asked for the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh under the programme to be provided to all deserving persons.

Bandi Sanjay further said that the chief minister “is betraying Dalits by diverting scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) sub-plan funds”. He demanded to set up an independent nodal agency through which SC, ST and sub-plan funds should be spent.

The BJP state president also demanded every promise made by KCR to Dalits during the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections to be fulfilled, including the one promising three acres of land to Dalits and tribals. In his letter, Bandi Sanjay further said that attacks and rapes on Dalits must be prevented on a war foot basis.

The Lok Sabha member of Parliament also claimed that the foundation stone for the 125-foot Ambedkar statue and the Ambedkar Towers was laid five years ago, but that work is yet to start. “KCR is not stepping out of his Farm House and Pragati Bhavan,” Bandi Sanjay said in his attack on the Telangana chief minister. The BJP state president is currently on walkathon called the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, the main objective of which is to bring the saffron party to power in 2023.