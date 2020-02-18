menu
search
18 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Impose ban on NPR, NRC: Hamid Mohammed Khan

Posted by Sameer Published: February 18, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Impose ban on NPR, NRC: Hamid Mohammed Khan
Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami of TS, Mr. Hamid Mohammed Khan welcomed the decision of TS Govt. for passing a resolution against CAA.

He demanded that steps should be taken to impose a ban on NPR and NRC in the State.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Mr. Khan told that the decision of TRS to vote against CAA in the Parliament was a wise step and the announcement to pass a resolution in State Assembly is a welcome gesture.

He suggested that on the lines of Kerala Govt., TS should also take appropriate action. He advised TS Govt. to approach the Supreme Court.

Source: Siasat News
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved