Impose ban on NPR, NRC: Hamid Mohammed Khan

Hyderabad: Ameer of Jamat-e-Islami of TS, Mr. Hamid Mohammed Khan welcomed the decision of TS Govt. for passing a resolution against CAA.

He demanded that steps should be taken to impose a ban on NPR and NRC in the State.

In a press statement issued yesterday, Mr. Khan told that the decision of TRS to vote against CAA in the Parliament was a wise step and the announcement to pass a resolution in State Assembly is a welcome gesture.

He suggested that on the lines of Kerala Govt., TS should also take appropriate action. He advised TS Govt. to approach the Supreme Court.