Imran asks ‘Tiger Force’ to monitor food prices

Islamabad, Oct 12 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the one million-strong Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) of volunteers to monitor prices of food items, adding that he would discuss the future mechanism at a convention in Islamabad this week.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said: “On coming Saturday I will be meeting with our Tiger Force at Convention Centre. From now till then I want our Tiger Force to regularly check prices of daal, atta, sugar, ghee in their localities and post on Tiger Force portal. Will discuss in Saturday meeting.”

Khan’s tweet came a day after he vowed to use all available resources of the state to bring down food prices in the country.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier said: “Starting Monday in coming week, our government will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices.

“We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias, smuggling, if any. Or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc.

“From next week we will have our strategy in place and action will begin using all state organisations and resources to bring down food prices.”

The CRTF, comprising a large number of doctors, engineers, lawyers and retired army personnel, had been constituted by the government to ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at reducing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It became formally operational in the three provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in May after an address to its members by Prime Minister Khan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.