Imran Khan asks US to delink Afghan citizens from Taliban

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the US to delink the 40 million Afghan citizens from the Taliban and take urgent action to send humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, Samaa TV reported.

He made the remarks while addressing the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said that the last extraordinary session of the OIC was called to discuss Afghanistan 41 years ago.

Khan opined that if the world doesn’t act now, Afghanistan will be the biggest man-made crisis.

“If foreign aid dries up, foreign reserves are frozen, the banking system freezes, any country would collapse, let alone Afghanistan.”

He said that the US has set conditions of human rights, women rights and inclusive government before foreign aid flows to Afghanistan.

“Every society’s idea of human rights and women’s rights are different. When we are talking about human and women rights, we have to be sensitive of cultures.”

He said that the Taliban are ready to comply with these pre-conditions. Unless immediate actions is taken, Afghanistan is heading for chaos, he said.

“Any government unable to pay salaries to its civil servants, hospital, doctors, nurses, it will collapse.”

If the Afghan government doesn’t have the capability to fight terrorism, the Islamic State (IS) terror group will become a threat, he said.

He cautioned the world that the IS is capable of international terrorism and only a stable Afghan government can deal with it.