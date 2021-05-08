Imran Khan embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday evening to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, said a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier that during the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ahead of the prime minister’s arrival, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa had already reached Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and had meetings with the civil and military leadership.

Pakistani army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday that the army chief had a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity, according to the statement.