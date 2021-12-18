Imran Khan says Bhuttos, Sharifs destroyed Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lashed out at the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, blaming them for destroying the country and having a hand in the problems the nation is facing today, Geo News reported.

In an interview to Al Jazeera, Khan said Pakistan was rich in resources but the Bhutto and Sharif families used them unfairly.

He said his government wanted Pakistan to become a prosperous country and was fighting against the two super-rich families.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the two families were working to set up their dynasties in Pakistan and were responsible for the present mess the country is in, the report said.

“Corruption is something which destroys a country. The poor countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt,” he told Al Jazeera.

“I will myself conduct transparent investigations against ministers If corruption allegations are levelled against them,” he said, adding that the government sprung into action after a sugar inquiry report exposed the mafia.

Expressing concern on the Afghan crisis, the Prime Minister said they are facing extreme hunger and the US should support them, the report said.

“I didn’t understand what objectives the US wanted to achieve in Afghanistan. They occupied the country for 20 years in the name of so-called war (against terror).”