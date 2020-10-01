Imran orders setting up national emergency helpline

Islamabad, Oct 1 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the PM Delivery Unit (PMDU) to set up a national emergency helpline within two months in the wake of a brutal gang-rape of a woman in front of her children that took place few weeks ago in Punjab province, the Ministry of Information said.

The premier’s directive on Wednesday came after the September 9 gang-rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in front of her children while she was waiting after calling the motorway police’s helpline as her car developed a fault, Dawn news reported.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry announced: “Motorway incident: Big decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Government decides to establish a national emergency helpline.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the PM Delivery Unit responsible for this important task.”

All existing helplines across the country would be connected to the new national helpline, the Ministry said, adding that the number would be toll free.

“Immediate assistance of the citizen will be possible,” it said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the victim was denied assistance because the area in question was not covered by the Pakistan National Highway and Motorway Police, an official told Dawn news.

As per reports, the two accused in the gang-rape have been identified through geo-fencing and DNA testing.

Source: IANS

