In 3 yrs, India will have American standard highways: Gadkari

Gandhinagar: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he believes that within three years, the entire country will be provided with national highways parallel to the standards of the American highways.

The minister was virtually present on the program on Saturday, celebrated as development day by Gujarat, marking the completion of five years of Chief ministership of Vijay Rupani.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our national highways projects are gaining momentum. I believe that by the next three years, entire country will be provided with national highways parallel to the standards of the American highways. At one point of time, we used to construct only 2 kilometers roads per day, whereas now we are constructing 38 kilometers roads per day,” said Gadkari.

He said that Gujarat witnessed being a part of setting three world records in expressway road construction.

“The 2.5 kilometers stretch of cemented four lane road on Vadodara-Mumbai expressway was completed in 24 hours. Similarly, on Solapur-Vijapur expressway, 26 kilometers stretch of Bitumen road was completed in 24 hours,” said Gadkari.

The union minister said that the ongoing works of Rs 8,711 crore for 125 kilometers expressway between Kim and Vadodara via Ankleshwar will be completed by December this year.

This stretch of the expressway was part of the larger Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

The stretch passes through seven districts of Gujarat, Dahod, Panchmahals, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad and also Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Gadkari also said that the work of 85 kilometers eight lane stretch of Greenfield works of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Thandla will be awarded by October this year.

“This expressway will be a ‘Vardaan’ (boon) for the tribal areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will attract industries and businesses and also benefit the farmers,” he added.