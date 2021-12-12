In 7 years, 705 private educational institutions closed in Telangana

Hyderabad: During the past seven years a large number of private Engineering colleges as well as other professional, degree, and junior colleges are closed in Telangana.

On one hand, the government is blamed for this critical situation, and on the other hand, it is claimed that in the absence of courses in demand these colleges are being closed down.

The number of colleges is decreasing every year and during the past seven years, 705 private colleges were closed which include colleges for engineering, pharmacy, MCA, and MBA courses.

One of the major reasons cited for the closure of these colleges is nonrelease of the fee reimbursement by the State Government.

In 2014-15, the number of colleges for engineering, Pharmacy, MBA, MCA or M.tech, M pharmacy, and B.Ed colleges was 1703 which has decreased to 2998 now.

The number of degrees and junior colleges is also decreasing gradually. The number of degree colleges in the past was 1680 which has decreased to 886 now.

There were more than 2600 junior colleges which have decreased to 1785 now.

Thus, more than 2300 degree, junior, and other professional colleges were closed down. The situation of private colleges in rural areas is even worse.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has instructed the State government to take necessary steps to promote higher education with an emphasis on research.