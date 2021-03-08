In a first, Andhra Pradesh govt to introduce ‘gender’ budget

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that the state government will come up with a “gender budget” concept in this year’s budget by clearly listing out expenditure for women welfare through various schemes.

While reiterating that it is the first of its kind effort in the country, Reddy said that women should be given equal rights economically, socially and politically and recognize their services in bettering society.

He stated that the AP government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of women in the state, including the Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Asara, and Kapu Nestam schemes by spending Rs 80,000 crore in just 21 months of governance.

Besides ensuring women’s welfare, the Andhra Pradesh government is also focused on empowering women socially, politically and economically, said Reddy. The AP chief minister added that his government has also made laws to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in all nominated posts and nominated works.

He announced numerous other initiatives for women including the provision of free biodegradable sanitary napkins to the girl students studying from class 7-12 in all government schools, an increase in casual leaves of women employees from 15 to 20, among others.

The announcement about a “gender budget” was made on Monday at an International Women’s Day celebrations that was held at Reddy’s camp office in AP.

He also virtually inaugurated Women Help Desks in all police stations and launched the Swechha program to create awareness on menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls. Jagan Mohan Reddy also flagged-off a fleet of 900 Disha patrolling vehicles and 18 Disha crime scene management vehicles.

Home minister Mekatoti Sucharitha, women and child Welfare minister Thaneti Vanitha, women’s commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, chief secretary Adityanath Das, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, among others, were present at the event.