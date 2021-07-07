In a first from Telangana, Kishan Reddy to be elevated to union minister position

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP from Secunderabad is all set to take oath as a union minister at 5:30 pm today as part of the cabinet expansion by the Narendra Modi-led government.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy and nine other ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Kishan Reddy is among the 43 members who shall be elevated as union ministers and included in the cabinet for the first time. Reddy is currently the Minister of State (MoS) for home affairs, led by Amit Shah.

It is not sure which portfolio Reddy will head now.

With this promotion, Kishan Reddy will be the first person in the union ministerial position after the formation of Telangana. In the past too, only five people from the Telangana region served as union ministers—Marri Chenna Reddy, PV Narasimha Rao, G Venkata Swamy, S Jaipal Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hailing from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, Kishan Reddy joined the BJP during its inception in 1980. Reddy rose to the level of National President of the BJYM in 2002.

Reddy was a 3-time MLA from Himayatnagar, Amberpet constituencies and served as a floor leader for the party in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Telangana assemblies. He served as the state president of the party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states for six years.

Cabinet reshuffle

As many as 43 new members are all set to be sworn in this evening in Prime Minister Modi’s new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members.

As reported by ANI on Tuesday, there will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet. Leaders from minority communities will also find greater representation after rejig.

Besides, heavyweights including health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and labour minister Santosh Gangwar tendered their resignations from their cabinet positions, reportedly citing ‘health reasons.’