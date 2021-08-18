In a first, UAE CEO offers prizes to residents who lose weight

Abu Dhabi: Hamad Al Mehyas, CEO of the national health insurance company—Daman, has launched the personal initiative—first of its kind, those who lose weight will win prizes.

Hamad urged UAE residents to lose a certain amount of weight over a period of time and share their progress using the hashtag #hmehyas_challenge on Instagram.

First in the month of May during during Eid Al Fitr, he came up with a unique concept of challenging the society to beat him in losing 4kg by the end of May. Now, he challenged for a 10 kg goal by the end of August.

To those, who showed great results, he presented several awards, such as iPhone and Apple Watch.

“The pandemic has disrupted several health habits. By working from home, people end up leading a more sedentary life, snacking and having a low intake of nutritious and high-quality foods. I have also gained weight from many,” Al Mehyas said during a virtual interview.

He explained that the UAE has existing problems with chronic diabetes and obesity, “Research and studies indicated that 31 per cent of the UAE residents have gained weight during the pandemic; 39 per cent have not been engaging in physical activity; over 50 per cent have not been consuming fruits daily; and over 37 per cent consume salty snacks — chips, crackers, and nuts — on a daily basis,” Khaleej Times reported.

To make it more challenging by the end of June, the challenge was to lose 4kg in a month, then another 3kg were added in July due to the enthusiasm of the participants, making a total of 7kg.

To help the community succeed in the challenge, Al Mahyas has posted health tips, diet plans, the importance of eating on time and in the right amount, exercising, taking short walks, sleeping, jogging, etc.

Even top CEOs, CEOs, and government officials called him to participate. Croatian footballer and former Barcelona player Ivan Rakitic gave his support via social media, encouraging many football fans to get involved.

From children to retirees, people from all walks of life have joined the challenge, which is now set to develop into a larger movement.

Al-Mehyas uses any excuse to fit exercises into his day, and he finds taking the stairs in his Abu Dhabi office to be an easy fix.

Instead of taking the elevator to a meeting on another floor, he would use the stairs, at least part of the way. He tries to recruit colleagues to join him, but his efforts aren’t limited to the office

“I try to burn off those extra calories when possible,” he told media in a virtual interview. “For example, when I would go to the mall, I would keep driving around the main entrance 10 times until I found that place next to the broken car park. Today, I park as far [as far] as possible to get as far.”

CEO Hamad Al Mehyas on August 16 was named best new CEO in health insurance sector for his work overseeing the company, upgrading its digital services and leading a comprehensive response to the pandemic.