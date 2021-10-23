In Amberpet one day old baby body found in garbage dump

On Saturday morning the body of a newborn was found by the GHMC sanitation workers while clearing the garbage dump.

By Sumaya Junaid Ahmed|   Published: 23rd October 2021 4:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: On Friday night, one-day-old newborn baby boy wrapped up in a plastic cover was thrown at a garbage dump at Amberpet.

The body of the newborn was found by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation workers on Saturday morning while clearing the garbage dump. The GHMC workers informed the Amberpet police, post which the police then shifted the newborn body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The station house officer of Amberpet police station Peram Sudhakar informed Siasat.com that the police is investigating and also are screening the CCTV footage near the garbage dump.

