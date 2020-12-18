In bid to whip up war hysteria, Pakistan claims India planning surgical strike

Dubai: In a yet another attempt to whip up war hysteria in the region, Pakistan has claimed that India was planning a surgical strike against the country.

In a statement at a press conference in Dubai where he is ending a two-day visit, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.

“An important development has cropped up […] I’ve learned through our intelligence forces […] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan,” he said

Terming it a “serious development” he further elaborated that India is already “trying to seek tacit approval” from what Qureshi said were “important players who they consider to be their partners”, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Pakistan Army had been put on high alert amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.

The new claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.

Qureshi’s announcement also follows the tense political atmosphere in Pakistan. Pakistan opposition under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement has held several rallies against “selective” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has “reliable intelligence” that India will attack again this month.

The attack could take place between April 16 and 20, he said, adding that Pakistan had told the five permanent members of the UN Security Council of its concerns.

India had then rejected the Qureshi’s statement terming it “irresponsible and preposterous”.

In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the comments by the Pakistani foreign minister is aimed at whipping up war hysteria in the region.

In 2016 days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.