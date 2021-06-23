In jungle raj, safety of women in God’s hands: Priyanka slams UP govt

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of crimes against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that in “‘jungle raj’ women’s safety is in God’s hands”.

The Congress general secretary alleged the crimes being committed against women in Uttar Pradesh are so heinous that those would make “one’s soul tremble”, but the government is “sleeping”.

“In Mathura, goons who had been harassing a girl for a year entered her house and threw her from the terrace. A girl, troubled over being teased, ended her own life in Hamirpur,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र में महिलाओं के खिलाफ ऐसे अपराध हो रहे हैं कि रूह कांप जाए, लेकिन सरकार सो रही है।



मथुरा में एक साल से लड़की को परेशान कर रहे गुंडों ने घर में घुसकर उसे छत से फेंक दिया। हमीरपुर में छेड़खानी से परेशान युवती ने आत्महत्या कर ली।



जंगलराज में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2021

“In jungle raj, the safety of women is in God’s hands,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

Her attack on the government came after three men barged into the house of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday and allegedly threw her off the second floor of the building. The girl is battling for life in a hospital.

The district police has lodged an FIR in the case and arrested two of the three accused.

In Hamirpur, a 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself almost over a month after being molested and humiliated publicly by some goons in her neighbourhood.