In pic: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s face finally revealed!

Mumbai: After the shocking mid-week eliminations where three strong contestants were removed from Bigg Boss 15, makers introduced a new surprising move. Post Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali’s eviction, four new wild-card contestants — Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house.

The promo of tonight’s episode shows Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entering the house and challenging the housemates. However, the real surprise awaits as Rakhi announces on camera that for the first time ever she is all set to introduce her husband to the world on national television.

She dances on ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya O Ram ji’.The mukhya dwar (main door) of the house opens and Rakhi’s mysterious husband walks inside wearing a sehra. Rakhi does his aarti and touches his feet out of respect.

Several viewers are sharing photos and clips of Ritesh from the Live feed, Some are even calling that he’s a ‘fake husband’. Check out some of the tweets below:

Soory #RakhiSawant you Support Swtheart #TejaswiPrakash but I don't think yah Iska Husband hai https://t.co/SFNAar7VCt — TejuFC🧜‍♀️ (@tejufanpage) November 26, 2021