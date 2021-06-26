In pics: 38th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th June 2021 4:01 pm IST
Gurugram: Former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev (L) with other members of 1983 World Cup winning team, during the announcement of the '1983 World Cup Opus' on 38th anniversary of the iconic World Cup win, at a hotel in Gurugram, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev (C) with other members of 1983 World Cup winning team, during the announcement of the ‘1983 World Cup Opus’ on 38th anniversary of the iconic World Cup win, at a hotel in Gurugram, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev (R) with other members of 1983 World Cup winning team, during the announcement of the ‘1983 World Cup Opus’ on 38th anniversary of the iconic World Cup win, at a hotel in Gurugram, Friday, June 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev (C) speaks during the announcement of the ‘1983 World Cup Opus’ on 38th anniversary of the iconic World Cup win, at a hotel in Gurugram, Friday, June 25, 2021. Other members of 1983 World Cup winning team, Mohinder Amarnath (L) and Syed Kirmani (R) are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button