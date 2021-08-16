In pics: Afghan citizens in India

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 16th August 2021 3:40 pm IST
New Delhi: A 45 years old Afghan woman, Shukriya at her residence at Lajpat Nagar, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A 35 years old Afghan man, Yousuf Yousufi at his shop in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: An Afghan security officer who fled Kabul last night, cries worrying about his family, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI08_16_2021_000105B)
New Delhi: Afghan men at their bread shop in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button