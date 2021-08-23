In pics: Afghan refugees protest in Delhi

By PTI|   Published: 23rd August 2021 5:43 pm IST
New Delhi: Afghan refugees protest in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees demanding refugee status/cards for all Afghans, resettlement option to a third country, and security from UNHCR and the Indian government, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI08_23_2021_000078B)
New Delhi: Afghan refugees protest outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, demanding refugee status/cards for all Afghans, resettlement option to a third country, and security from UNHCR & the Indian government, at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, Monday, Aug, 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI08_23_2021_000069B)
New Delhi: A woman breaks down as Afghan refugees protest in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees demanding refugee status/cards for all Afghans, resettlement option to a third country, and security from UNHCR and the Indian government, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI08_23_2021_000082B)

