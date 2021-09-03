In Pics: Aftermath of Hurricane Ida

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 3rd September 2021 8:42 am IST
Lafitte: Floodwater slowly recedes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Death toll tops 40 after Hurricane Ida's remnants blindside northeast US
Lafitte: An oil slick drifts between damaged homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Grand Isle: Debris and a boat are scattered over a roadway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Lafourche Parish: In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida.AP/PTI Photo
Lafitte: A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, La., and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lafitte, La.AP/PTI Photo
Port Fouchon: Damage to ship docking facilities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Port Fouchon, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

