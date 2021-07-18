In pics: All party meeting in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th July 2021 5:05 pm IST
In pics: All party meeting in Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers arrive to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Apna Dal MP and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel arrives to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan arrive to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrives to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers arrive to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrives to attend an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session of Parliament begins, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button