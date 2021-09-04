In pics: Asstt professors protest for sustainability plan

By Minhaj Adnan|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 4th September 2021 8:35 pm IST
New Delhi: Assistant Professors from 12 different states display banners during a protest to demand sustainability plan for young and highly qualified teachers, at Mandi House in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Assistant Professors from 12 different states display banners during a protest to demand sustainability plan for young and highly qualified teachers, at Mandi House in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Assistant Professors from 12 different states display banners during a protest to demand sustainability plan for young and highly qualified teachers, at Mandi House in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button