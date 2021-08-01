In Pics: BDD Chawl development project

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 1st August 2021 4:35 pm IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project at Worli in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with other dignataries during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project at Worli in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the foundation stone laying of the BDD chawl redevelopment project at Worli in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

