In pics: Christmas celebrations in India

Bengaluru: Members of She for Society wearing Santa Claus attire take part in a bike rally in support of veteran army families on the occasion of Christmas festival, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sealink illuminated on the eve of Christmas festival, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand Santa Claus with an installation of red roses and other flowers with the message Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines , at Puri beach of Odisha, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Devotees pray at Holy Name Cathedral church, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Archbishop AAS Durairaj (C) conducts Christmas eve Mass at St. Joseph Church, at BHEL in Bhopal, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Secunderabad: Christian devotees at the Christmas Eve Mass at St Mary’s Church, in Secunderabad, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits a church on the occasion of Christmas festival, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Agartala: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb attends a cake cutting ceremony at Shantri Catholic church on the occasion of Christmas, in Agartala, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Christian devotees pray during Christmas mass at Saint Joseph’s Cathedral church, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Guwahati: Christian devotees offer prayers at St Joseph’s Cathedral Chruch, on the occasion of Christmas, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Christian devotees offer prayers at Saint Mary’s Garrison church on the occasion of Christmas festival, in Jammu, Saturday, Dec, 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: Tourists and locals at Ridge during Christmas celebrations, in Shimla, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Devotees outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral, which was closed for Christmas mass in the view of rising Covid-19 cases and possible threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Mumbai: A man dressed as Santa Claus distribute sweets and toys mong children during Christmas celebrations at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital, in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

