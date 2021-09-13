In pics: Congress Bullock Cart Rally

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th September 2021 2:22 pm IST
Bengaluru: KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah arrives in a bullock cart to attend the State Assembly session, as a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Congress MLAs and MLCs take out a bullock cart rally to reach the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha, to mark a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah ride a bullock cart to protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, as they reach Vidhanasoudha to attend the State Assembly session, in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

