In pics: Congress Bullock Cart Rally

Bengaluru: KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah arrives in a bullock cart to attend the State Assembly session, as a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)