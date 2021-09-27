In Pics: Farmers’ Bharat Bandh strike

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th September 2021 11:35 am IST
Kolkata: Left Front and CPI(ML) Liberation supporters block a railway track to support farmers' Bharat Bandh strike against central government's three farm reform laws, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Chikmagalur: Farmers association members protest to support farmers’ Bharat Bandh against central government’s three farm reform laws, in Chikmagalur, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Bhubaneswar: Members of Nirman Sramika Sangha block a road during farmers’ Bharat Bandh strike against central government’s three farm reform laws, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard at Ghazipur border during farmers’ Bharat Bandh strike against central government’s three farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Farmers of various organisations protest at Golden Gate during their Bharat Bandh strike against central government’s three farm reform laws, in Amritsar, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
West Midnapur: Left Front supporters protest outside IIT Kharagpur to support farmers’ Bharat Bandh strike against central government’s three farm reform laws, in West Midnapur, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

