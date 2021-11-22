In pics: Gallantry Awards 2021

New Delhi: President Ram Nath presents Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Major General Virinder Singh Randhawa, VSM, The Corps Electronics And Mechanical Engineers (Retired), at rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_22_2021_000069B) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to Captain Maheshkumar Bhure, Rashtriya Rifles, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He led a team that eliminated six top terrorist commanders. He displayed exemplary leadership and unparalleled courage under the most challenging circumstances. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Vir Chakra to Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan, at rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed exceptional sense of duty. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Kirti Chakra to Harshpal Singh, Deputy Commandant, CRPF, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He displayed exceptional leadership qualities, raw grit and moral courage risking his own life to secure his troops as well as the local populace during an operation. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Ati Vishisht Seva Medal to Major General Rajesh Chopra, The Mechanised Infantry (Retired), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)