In Pics: Ghazipur flower market during Diwali festival

By PTI|   Published: 3rd November 2021 2:48 pm IST
New Delhi: Workers prepare garlands for the Diwali festival, at Ghazipur wholesale flower market, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A florist waits for customers at Ghazipur wholesale flower market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A vendor sells lotus flower at Ghazipur wholesale flower market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Workers sell flowers for the Diwali festival, at Ghazipur wholesale flower market, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Workers sell garlands for the Diwali festival, at Ghazipur wholesale flower market, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A worker prepares a garland for the Diwali festival, at Ghazipur wholesale flower market, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

