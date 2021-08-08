In Pics: India vs England test cricket match

Nottingham: India's Rohit Sharma, right, fist bumps with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at the end of the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Nottingham: India's Rohit Sharma, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field at the end of fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Nottingham: India's Jasprit Bumrah, second right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP\/PTI Nottingham: England captain Joe Root, right, raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP\/PTI