In Pics: India vs England test cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th August 2021 11:59 am IST
Nottingham: India's Mohammad Siraj, left, reacts after bowling a delivery to England captain Joe Root during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP/PTI
Nottingham: India’s Rohit Sharma, right, fist bumps with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara at the end of the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Nottingham: India’s Rohit Sharma, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara leave the field at the end of fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Nottingham: India’s Jasprit Bumrah, second right, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of England’s Stuart Broad during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP/PTI
Nottingham: England captain Joe Root, right, raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the fourth day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. AP/PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button