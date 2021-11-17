In Pics: India vs New Zealand T20 match

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 17th November 2021 11:19 pm IST
In Pics: India vs New Zealand T20 match
Jaipur: New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav with teammates, during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: India’s Suryakumar Yadav gets bowled during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: India’s Suryakumar Yadav after loosing his wicket during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: India’s Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jaipur: India’s Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and New Zealand at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button