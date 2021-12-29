In Pics: India vs South Africa test match

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th December 2021 10:47 am IST
Pretoria: India's bowler Shardul Thakur, center, celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock for 34 runs, during the third day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Pretoria; South Africa’s bowler Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with his teammates after dismissing India’s batsman Mayank Agarwal, during the third day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Pretoria: India’s bowler Mohammed Shami, middle, celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal, left, after dismissing South Africa’s batsman Temba Bavuma fro 52 runs, during the third day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. AP/PTI
Pretoria: South Africa’s batsman Temba Bavuma, left, watches on as India’s bowler Shardul Thakur attempts catching his own delivery during the third day of the Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. AP/PTI

