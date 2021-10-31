In Pics: Indira Gandhi death anniversary

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 31st October 2021 12:08 pm IST
In Pics: Indira Gandhi death anniversary
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attends a prayer meeting to pay tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attends a prayer meeting to pay tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (R) attends a prayer meeting to pay tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A Congress supporter being stopped from meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi who was paying tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 31, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button